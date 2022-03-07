HIGH POINT — Longtime physician Dr. Mike Hussey, whose commitment and compassion benefited countless patients during his long tenure as the medical director at the Community Clinic of High Point, died Sunday.
Community Clinic officials announced the 85-year-old’s death in a statement posted Monday on Facebook.
“His death brings profound grief to his patients and all who served alongside him,” the statement read.
“For over sixty years, Dr. Hussey loved his patients through his attention to their medical needs. He was a great gift to our community and, especially, to the Community Clinic. While we mark his passing with a great sense of loss, we also mark his passing with a great sense of gratitude for the service that he rendered to our community.”
Hussey, who decided as a little boy that he wanted to be a doctor, was a practicing neurosurgeon in High Point for 30 years. He retired in 2000 to care for his ailing first wife, Becky, who died the following year. In 2003, he married his second wife, Peggy, who survives.
It was in 2001, after Becky’s death, that Hussey began volunteering at the Community Clinic, but first he had to brush up on his general medicine skills because what he did at the clinic differed from what he did as a neurosurgeon.
“I was reading and studying,” Hussey told The High Point Enterprise in a 2009 article. “It was almost like going back to school, because I had to learn internal medicine all over again.”
He became the clinic’s medical director in 2004.
In his 20-plus years with the clinic, Hussey logged an estimated 14,000 volunteer hours, becoming a beloved fixture at the clinic for both patients and colleagues. He also volunteered every year at the clinic’s signature fundraiser, Puttin’ on the Grits, where he could always be found serving bacon in his familiar “Bacon Master” T-shirt.
“Dr. Hussey was truly the heart of the clinic,” said Molly Jordan, executive director of the Community Clinic. “He lived our mission to serve others every single day, and his servant’s heart was an example for all of us to help others. It was a real gift for all of us to be able to work alongside him.”
A memorial service for Hussey will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
