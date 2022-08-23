HIGH POINT — If you’re into wearing white pants, here’s your last chance.
The popular Last Chance For White Pants, an annual fundraiser benefiting the Community Clinic of High Point, will be held Friday at the String & Splinter Club in downtown High Point. The evening will include a dinner buffet, a cash bar, and dancing to the live music of local rockers Charlie Dog.
Attire for the outdoor event is casual, although white pants are recommended to embrace the spirit of the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The services provided by the Community Clinic are more critical than ever, according to Molly Jordan, executive director.
“Approximately 2,500 area residents rely on the Community Clinic of High Point for their medical care and prescription medications,” she said. “Patient visits year-to-date are up 16% over the same time last year, and the number of prescription medications dispensed is up 12.4%. It is estimated that 30,000-plus prescription medications will be dispensed by the end of 2022.”
The clinic, which opened in 1993, provides primary medical care, behavioral health services, lab services and pharmacy services. Specialty care clinics offered onsite include cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonary, podiatry, rheumatology, general surgery clinic for minor procedures, neurology and retinal screenings.
Medical services are provided by medical professionals who volunteer their time, and they are led by the clinic’s medical director, Dr. Lyle Smith.
“Over 100 medical and community volunteers work with CCHP staff to ensure that all residents of the greater High Point community have access to medical care and to keep High Point healthy,” Jordan said.
“Events like the Last Chance For White Pants are important because they raise funds that 100 percent support patient care at the clinic. But the event also raises awareness of the clinic and its services. We hope that someone will learn about us and want to join us as a volunteer, but also that they learn about us and can then connect us with people who may need our services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.