HIGH POINT — A $1 million donation will help the Community Clinic of High Point pay for a new, larger facility and expand its services, the clinic announced Thursday.
The gift from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation is the largest single donation in the history of the Community Clinic of High Point, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, said Chris Harrell, chairman of the clinic’s board of directors.
“This is the biggest day for the Community Clinic of High Point in its 30-year history. This contribution is a game-changer. It will allow us to move into a much larger, much more modern, and efficient building,” Harrell said. “It’s difficult to express how thankful we are for the Congdon Family Foundation. We promise to be good stewards of this donation and their faith in us.”
Molly Jordan, the clinic’s director, said the final price tag for the project is estimated to be $2 million. Landmark Builders has been selected as the general contractor.
Megan Oglesby, executive director of the Congdon Family Foundation, said the clinic has played a vital role in making sure that quality health care is accessible to everyone.
“Our investment in the clinic ensures that the clinic can continue to serve for another 30 years in a more efficient space that better serves its patients and our community,” she said.
Over its 30 years, the clinic has served thousands of patients from the Archdale, High Point, Jamestown and Trinity areas who do not qualify for government or private insurance.
Jordan said the new clinic will serve the community better than ever.
“This new facility is going to impact everything we do. We will have the space and the modern fixtures and infrastructure we’ve needed for so long,” she said.
