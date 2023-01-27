HIGH POINT — A longtime local minister and community advocate who’s been associated with High Point University will take a new role with a local foundation.
The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation has hired the Rev. Joe Blosser as its first chief impact officer.
Blosser previously served as the founding executive director of the Center for Community Engagement at High Point University, as well as an associate professor of religion and philosophy.
“During my 12 years at HPU, I developed a deep love and trust for people in this city,” Blosser told The High Point Enterprise. “Our city is ready and eager to grow, and through the generosity of the Congdon family, I see big things on the horizon for our city. I’m excited to be part of it.”
In his role at the foundation, Blosser will sharpen the foundation’s focus on addressing economic inclusion and mobility, which has become a centerpiece of the foundation’s work.
He will also expand the foundation’s efforts to encourage shared learning and collective problem-solving and will help oversee the grantmaking process, Executive Director Megan Oglesby said.
“The addition of the chief impact officer role is vital to the ongoing and future philanthropic work of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation,” she said.
The foundation, founded in 2015, spearheaded the creation of Congdon Yards in the core city of High Point in partnership with Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce. Congdon Yards is a former factory converted into more than 200,000 square feet of business, public collaboration and meeting space.
During the past eight years the foundation has funded more than 50 nonprofit organizations through grants, and the foundation’s Earl and Kitty Congdon Old Dominion Scholarship Program supports 200 merit-based scholarships annually.
