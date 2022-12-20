GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will take up a request by Bethany Medical for state economic development funding to recast a space in Jamestown into a health care clinic.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing during their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos