GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will take up a request by Bethany Medical for state economic development funding to recast a space in Jamestown into a health care clinic.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing during their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro.
The public hearing relates to Bethany Medical’s request for an economic development incentive grant. The notice about the public hearing was issued by Guilford County officials on Monday.
No county money is involved, but the commissioners are required as part of the process to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to sign off on the grant application. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners earlier this year adopted a resolution in support of it.
Bethany Medical has applied for the funding for its previously announced redevelopment in the Forestdale Plaza shopping center in Jamestown, which is anchored by a Food Lion grocery store, at 108 W. Main St.
The Bethany Medical office will take all the vacant space in the adjacent building, where there is a Subway restaurant, company officials have said.
According to the grant application, the project will create a minimum of 30 new jobs, including medical providers, medical assistants and office staff.
The Guilford County notice issued on Monday says Bethany Medical will invest $615,000 in the project, and it indicates that the N.C. Department of Commerce intends to award Bethany Medical a building reuse grant in an amount not to exceed $300,000 to help renovate a space covering a little more than 4,900 square feet.
