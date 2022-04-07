GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 Thursday night to lower the county property tax at least 3 cents if voters approve a quarter-cent county sales tax on May 17.
The May 17 primary ballot includes a $1.7 billion school bond referendum, as well as the quarter-cent increase in Guilford County sales tax. The county plans to use the sales tax revenue for school capital needs and has asked state lawmakers to change the law to allow the board to set a specific use for the tax.
Board Chairman Skip Alston said he hopes the state General Assembly will make that change in time for it to be printed on the ballot for the proposed sales tax, which is expected to generate about $20 million. People who live outside the county and come into Guilford County to work, shop or dine account for about 25% of sales tax revenue and would take some of the burden of school needs off property owners, Alston said.
“We don’t have the luxury of saying no,” Alston said. “If the bonds don’t pass, we still have to find a way to do this. It’s a must.”
Board members James Upchurch, Alan Perdue and Justin Conrad opposed the resolution. Perdue said he supports the sales tax, but doesn’t support “raising taxes during a revaluation year.”
Conrad said his first concern is “we’re taking a substantial amount of money out of the citizens’ pockets.” Conrad also said he’s concerned about making promises to residents on how the money will be spent, adding that new board members who take office next December may feel differently about how to spend sales tax revenue.
“We can’t bind future boards,” Conrad said.
In other business, the board named the first floor conference room of the Old County Courthouse in memory of Carolyn Q. Coleman, a longtime commissioner and civil rights advocate who died in January at the age of 79.
The board also recognized the life and memory of Henry “Hank” Adam Wall; proclaimed April 2-8 as the Week of the Young Child; April 5 as Gold Star Spouse Day; the week of April 4-10 as Public Health Week and the month of April as National County Appreciation Month.
