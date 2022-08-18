GUILFORD COUNTY — Public health advocates have identified 13 monkeypox cases since the first one emerged in Guilford County three weeks ago, with seven cases emerging in the past week.

County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann provided an update on monkeypox during the meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Thursday night. Vann said the Guilford County Division of Public Health is responding in a comprehensive way with testing and treatment of people who contract monkeypox.

Trending Videos