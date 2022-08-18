GUILFORD COUNTY — Public health advocates have identified 13 monkeypox cases since the first one emerged in Guilford County three weeks ago, with seven cases emerging in the past week.
County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann provided an update on monkeypox during the meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Thursday night. Vann said the Guilford County Division of Public Health is responding in a comprehensive way with testing and treatment of people who contract monkeypox.
As of Thursday there were 188 monkeypox cases in North Carolina. Vann said the virus has spread rapidly across North Carolina and the United States since the initial cases were confirmed earlier this year.
Davidson County reported its first case in July while Randolph County confirmed its first case earlier this month.
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.
Monkeypox is a communicable virus spread from person-to-person through close contact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The disease can be spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scab or body fluids, according to the CDC. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex; or by touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.
In another matter, the commissioners unanimously approved economic incentives up to $607,390 for Impact Data Inc. to develop a $108 million project. The company is considering a data center site in Gateway Research Park in Greensboro.
Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Marvin Price said Impact Data is a minority-owned business.
Prior to their regular meeting, the commissioners discussed what community projects they would support with the remaining $45 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds during a two-hour work session Thursday afternoon. Guilford County received $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
County Manager Michael Halford presented his recommendations on how to allocate the remaining funds. The commissioners are considering uses for the funds that include improving health care, spurring workforce development, supporting the arts, expanding broadband into underserved neighborhoods, and addressing homelessness and affordable housing.
Several commissioners said they wanted to make sure High Point community groups and projects are included. Halford said the county had discussions with High Point representatives, though in some cases the groups haven’t made formal requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Board Chairman Skip Alston said at the start of the work session that commissioners could meet next week to decide what final projects to support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.