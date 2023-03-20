HPTNWS-03-21-23 BOC.jpg

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Alan Perdue, from left, Skip Alston, Carlvena Foster and James Upchurch meet with community members at the Carl Chavis YMCA Monday for a budget town hall.

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and county leaders say they are taking a fresh and direct approach to crafting their budget.

The commissioners are going out in communities across the county to hear first hand about fiscal questions from constituents. More than 30 people came to a town hall on the county budget held at the Carl Chavis branch of the High Point YMCA Monday night.

