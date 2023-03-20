HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and county leaders say they are taking a fresh and direct approach to crafting their budget.
The commissioners are going out in communities across the county to hear first hand about fiscal questions from constituents. More than 30 people came to a town hall on the county budget held at the Carl Chavis branch of the High Point YMCA Monday night.
The budget town hall was one of four sessions taking place this month and the only one scheduled for High Point.
The budget town halls are a new outreach by county leaders to connect with people in their communities to get input before the budget is finalized. The current fiscal year county budget is $784 million.
The commissioners have always held a public hearing on the proposed budget during a June board meeting, but the hearing entails speakers having to come to a meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.
“This is something new for us,” Chairman Skip Alston said about the budget town halls.
Constituents addressed the commissioners on topics such as higher property taxes amid greater pay for commissioners, the school system budget, the county’s portion of the national opioid settlement, help for older adults in affordable housing and incentives to keep young people from turning to gangs and violence.
Regardless of their perspective on issues facing the county, speakers thanked the commissioners for coming out to hear their points of view. The commissioners had direct, but civil, exchanges with members of the audience during the town hall.
Prior to hearing from the audience, county staff provided the audience with details about the budget and the county’s obligations. Nearly half the county budget goes toward education focused on Guilford County Schools, Guilford Technical Community College and school bond debt for construction of buildings.
County staff said that Guilford County is one of 49 counties in the United States to earn a AAA bond rating from all three major rating agencies, the highest rating available. The AAA rating keeps the county’s borrowing interest rate as low as possible.
The commissioners have to approve a balanced budget for the new 2023-24 fiscal year by July 1.
