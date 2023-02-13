GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners presented a wish list of actions for this year’s N.C. General Assembly session during a recent meeting with local legislators.
The commissioners have an annual get-together with state representatives and senators serving Guilford County to make their pitch as the legislative session gets underway. The 2023 General Assembly session began a month ago at the State Legislative Building in Raleigh.
Commissioners met with the local legislative delegation last week in Greensboro.
The 2023 legislative goals of the commissioners, approved during their annual retreat Feb. 2-3, include:
• Work flexibility for returning retirees: North Carolina return-to-work laws currently limit retirees from the State Employees Retirement System and Local Governmental Employees’ Retirement system by capping the number of hours they can work in a calendar year at 1,000 hours. Exceeding the cap could lead to financial penalties and possible loss of retirement benefits or health coverage. The commissioners want to extend the cap for hard-to-fill positions such as law enforcement and emergency services.
• Increasing the homestead exemptions for older adults and the disabled: North Carolina allows for people who are at least 65 or permanently disabled to get property tax homestead exclusions. However, the income limits for qualification have not been reevaluated since 2008 and do not reflect changes in inflation and the cost of living.
• A Medicaid expansion startup period: State government leaders are debating a long-sought expansion of Medicaid. The commissioners are advocating for an initial six-month startup time prior to the expansion launch date to include state matching funds for equipment and training costs to handle more people applying for Medicaid.
• Increased funding for adult protective service: With the growth of the senior population, adult protective services such as guardianship and adult day care are underfunded at the state level, the commissioners contend. Bridging the financial gap requires increased use of county dollars.
The commissioners are seeking legislation to support reimbursement for county salaries that support adult protective services programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.