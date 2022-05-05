GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County would need $50 million more in revenue each year through 2038 to pay off an ambitious $1.7 billion bond package to transform Guilford County Schools for decades to come, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was told during a work session Thursday afternoon.
County budget staff presented details on how much it would cost to retire the $1.7 billion bond package if voters approve the referendum issue in the spring primary. Early voting is taking place now leading up to primary election day May 17.
The other referendum issue before county primary voters is a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase.
If voters approve both referendum measures, the quarter-cent sales tax increase would generate an estimated $20 million to $22 million each year, county budget staff told the commissioners. The extra sales tax would equate to 3 cents per $100 valuation of property tax.
County budget staff indicated property tax revenues would make up the bulk of the remaining additional $30 million needed each year, equating to a little more than 4 cents per $100 valuation.
If voters approve the $1.7 billion bond package but reject the sales tax increase, the additional money would have to come from existing county revenue sources.
The discussion about paying off the bond package takes place as the commissioners are deciding where to set the property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year after an unprecedented increase in property values from the county’s first revaluation in five years. County Tax Director Ben Chavis told the commissioners during the work session that the total tax base of Guilford County would expand from $54.4 billion for the current fiscal year to between $68.6 billion to $69.6 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.
Guilford County property owners now pay 73.05 cents per $100 valuation. County staff told the commissioners that a revenue neutral rate of 59.54 cents would take revaluation into account and leave property tax bills roughly the same as now, generating an extra $6.5 million in revenue from the growth of Guilford County during the past year.
If commissioners left the rate at the current level of 73.05 cents, it would generate an additional $92 million in property tax revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. But tax bills would increase significantly because of the impact of revaluation on property values and the levy based on the new values.
Last month, the commissioners voted to lower the county property tax rate at least 3 cents if voters approve the quarter-cent county sales tax increase.
Before the discussion about paying for the $1.7 billion bond package, leaders of Guilford County Schools and Guilford Technical Community College made their case to receive more funding for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1.
County schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras presented her proposed school district budget that she rolled out last month at a Guilford County Board of Education meeting. The superintendent is seeking an additional $25.7 million from the commissioners, which county staff indicated is an 11% increase.
The majority of the additional operating budget revenue — $18.75 million — would go toward pay supplements for school district staff. The school board is expected to vote on the superintendent’s proposed budget at its next meeting at 6 p.m. May 10 at the school district central office at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The county portion of funding to the school system for the upcoming fiscal year would increase to $254.9 million. Local funding, if approved by the commissioners, would account for 25.3% of the school district’s proposed operating budget.
GTCC President Anthony Clarke requested more funding from the commissioners during his presentation at the work session.
Clarke asked for a total salary increase of $382,960 in the 2022-23 fiscal year operating budget. The increase includes a 2.5% pay raise for GTCC employees and boosting employees to at least $15 an hour.
The community college also is requesting an increase in other operating costs of $225,890.
GTCC is seeking a capital budget outlay of $2.4 million to maintain 48 buildings on five campuses. Clarke told the commissioners that GTCC has been receiving around $500,000 in capital funding each fiscal year but that’s not adequate to meet the needs.
Clarke spoke to the commissioners about the college’s 10-year comprehensive capital building plan that would involve $132 million through the end of this decade. Clarke said the facility upgrades would allow GTCC to meet the demand for worker training for two major economic development projects, the Boom Supersonic aircraft manufacturing operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport and the Toyota Corp. electric car battery factory at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
