GUILFORD COUNTY — Two days worth of conversations and planning among Guilford County commissioners may have come down to one phrase spoken on Friday by County Manager Michael Halford: Meet people where they are.
County government faces the task of providing services and resources to people with a variety of needs and different levels of income.
“We need to help people make sense of what’s available,” Halford said during the second and final day of the commissioners’ annual retreat at Bur-Mil Park north of Greensboro.
The coronavirus pandemic has both accentuated and complicated the challenges faced by the county, Halford said.
The county wants to help its constituents become more resilient and develop an infrastructure that addresses fundamental services for those with needs, he said. The county also wants to ensure that access to services and resources is equitable.
Commissioner Alan Perdue said Guilford County needs to shore up its workforce to make sure that the county has the employees available to address needs.
Perdue said the outreach to potential county workers can’t start too early, as he mentioned having a presence at career events at middle schools.
Commissioner Carlvena Foster, who’s vice chairwoman of the board, said the county needs to make sure its salaries and benefits are competitive with other counties and the private sector.
The retreat takes place as the Guilford County commissioners gear up to prepare and pass their annual budget. Work sessions on the budget are scheduled for next month and will continue into June.
The work sessions will include collaborations with the Guilford County Board of Education and leadership of Guilford County Schools. Public education makes up the largest portion of the county budget.
The school board traditionally passes its own fiscal year budget that is reviewed by the commissioners, who have the final say on the school spending plan.
The commissioners must pass a balanced budget by the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year on July 1. The overall county budget typically is approved in June after the commissioners hold a public hearing on the proposal.
