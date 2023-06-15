GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved $15 million more for Guilford County Schools meant for pay raises for non-instructional employees in approving a new fiscal year budget Thursday night that keeps the property tax rate unchanged.
The commissioners enacted an overall 2023-24 fiscal year budget totaling $840 million, more than the $832 million recommended by County Manager Michael Halford. The budget will keep the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 valuation. The vote to approve the budget was 8-1 with Republican Commissioner James Upchurch of High Point opposing the measure.
The increase in Guilford County Schools spending was far less than the $101 million sought by the Guilford County Board of Education. But Superintendent Whitney Oakley and other school advocates at the meeting thanked the commissioners for boosting the pay for workers such as plumbers, maintenance personnel and food service employees.
Oakley also thanked the commissioners for consistently backing local education needs such as last year’s $1.7 billion school construction bond approved by voters.
Oakley said that licensed school system employees, such as teachers, will receive a $1,000 one-time bonus through the federal American Rescue Plan Act in order to fund with county money the pay increase for non-instructional workers.
The budget allocates more than $395 million, or nearly half of the county’s general operating budget, to support Guilford County Schools.
Prior to the board’s decision on the budget, the commissioners heard final pitches on the fiscal plan from more than a half-dozen speakers during the public comment period. Educators and Guilford County Schools staff reiterated their request that the commissioners fund pay raises for non-instructional workers.
The county manager’s recommended budget would have kept Guilford County Schools funding at the same level as the current fiscal year. But the commissioners reconfigured the budget to give non-instructional workers a raise, which was a primary concern expressed by school advocates.
Other highlights in the budget include:
* $500,000 more for Guilford Technical Community College to support current operations.
* $1.1 million to expand school health services by adding 10 school nurses.
* $600,000 to implement a new specialized child and family support intervention team to support child safety.
* $5 million to add 59 positions in the Department of Health and Human Services to prepare for Medicaid expansion.
The budget season began not long after the first of the year when commissioners began having discussions about their fiscal situation, such as at the board’s annual two-day retreat at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro. The commissioners spent several months receiving funding requests from county departments.
For the first time, the commissioners held meetings at locations across the county, including one at a YMCA branch in High Point, where constituents could provide input. The commissioners held a formal public comment period on the budget during their last meeting two weeks ago that drew more than two dozen speakers and an overflow crowd that sat in the balcony and watched the proceedings on closed-circuit TV in a first-floor meeting room.
The commissioners have worked under a July 1 deadline for the start of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
