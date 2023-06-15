GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved $15 million more for Guilford County Schools meant for pay raises for non-instructional employees in approving a new fiscal year budget Thursday night that keeps the property tax rate unchanged.

The commissioners enacted an overall 2023-24 fiscal year budget totaling $840 million, more than the $832 million recommended by County Manager Michael Halford. The budget will keep the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 valuation. The vote to approve the budget was 8-1 with Republican Commissioner James Upchurch of High Point opposing the measure.