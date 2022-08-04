GUILFORD COUNTY — A range of Guilford County government services will get $4.3 million from a one-time appropriation from the federal government for coronavirus pandemic recovery.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved $1,525,000 Thursday to recruit and train 24 new firefighters each year for the next three years, for a total of 72 firefighters, to serve unincorporated Guilford County residents.

