HPTNWS-11-09-22 BOC ELECTION.jpg

Voters sign in at the Jamestown Town Hall voting site on Election Day Tuesday. Twenty-nine percent of the state’s voters cast ballots during early voting.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

TRIAD — Democrats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners appeared poised to maintain control of the board based on returns from Tuesday’s general election.

Longtime Democratic Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion was leading Republican challenger and former commissioner Alan Branson in the race for the lone at-large countywide seat. With 95 of 165 precincts reporting, Cashion had 87,269 votes, or 60.5%, to Branson’s 57,068, or 39.5%.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos