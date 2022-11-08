TRIAD — Democrats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners appeared poised to maintain control of the board based on returns from Tuesday’s general election.
Longtime Democratic Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion was leading Republican challenger and former commissioner Alan Branson in the race for the lone at-large countywide seat. With 95 of 165 precincts reporting, Cashion had 87,269 votes, or 60.5%, to Branson’s 57,068, or 39.5%.
Democratic Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster was unopposed and Democratic District 7 Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. was leading his race in parts of Greensboro and Pleasant Garden with 80% of the vote. That would leave Democrats with at least six seats on the nine-member board, the total they had going into this year’s election.
Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue was ahead of Democratic challenger Paul Meinhart in District 2 covering parts of western High Point. With 10 of 24 precincts reporting, Perdue had 9,150 votes, or 57%, to Meinhart’s 6,806 votes, or 43%.
The other Guilford County Board of Commissioners race was to replace retiring GOP Commissioner Justin Conrad in District 3 that covers parts of Greensboro and outlying Guilford County. With early returns in, Democrat Derek Mobley and Republican Pat Tillman, who serves on the school board, were in a close race, according to unofficial returns from the Guilford County Board of Elections.
In Randolph County, Republican Commissioner Hope Haywood was far ahead of Democratic challenger Kimberly Walker in the only contested Randolph County Board of Commissioners race in District 4. With 16 of 22 precincts reporting, Haywood had 34,036 votes, or 82%, to Walker’s 7,676, or 18%.
In Davidson County, where all commissioner seats are at-large and countywide, the Republican candidates were sweeping all four seats being decided by voters.
Commissioners Karen Watford, Steve Shell and Chris Elliott and challenger Matt Mizell were defeating the lone Democratic challenger Tonya Lanier.
With seven of 43 precincts reporting, Watford had 27,841 votes, or 23%. Narrowly behind was Elliott with 27,629, also 23%. Shell had 27,187 votes, or 22.5% followed closely by Mizell with 24,148, also 22.5%. Lanier was running a distant fifth with 10,720 votes, or 9%.
Mizell would replace GOP Commissioner Don Truell, who didn’t advance from the May primary.
All the seats on the board of commissioners in Randolph and Davidson counties are held by Republicans.
