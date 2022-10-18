GUILFORD COUNTY – The candidates running for the at-large seats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education had a chance to make their pitch to voters during a forum Tuesday.

The race for the school board’s only countywide seat between Republican challenger Demetria Carter and Democratic challenger Alan Sherouse had the sharpest contrast during the forum, which was organized by the local chapter of League of Women Voters and drew more than 80 people to the Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro.

