GUILFORD COUNTY – The candidates running for the at-large seats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education had a chance to make their pitch to voters during a forum Tuesday.
The race for the school board’s only countywide seat between Republican challenger Demetria Carter and Democratic challenger Alan Sherouse had the sharpest contrast during the forum, which was organized by the local chapter of League of Women Voters and drew more than 80 people to the Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro.
Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion and Republican challenger Alan Branson, a former commissioner, also squared off at the event. They are running for the lone countywide seat on the board of commissioners.
Carter, who lives in High Point and is a retired federal employee, and Sherouse, a Greensboro pastor, offered divergent views and tones on their outlook of Guilford County Schools.
Carter said she isn’t faking her outrage at what she sees as the chronic underperformance of the school district and what she contends is indoctrination of children in classrooms with such things as LGBT lifestyles.
Sherouse said that he’s proud of Guilford County Schools and believes in the commitment of teachers, educators and staff to bettering the lives of children. When Sherouse's family is driving around Greensboro and passes a school their children have attended, they say that it’s “our schools,” a concept that the community should embrace.
Carter and Sherouse also offered different perspectives on school security. Sherouse said he respects the work of the school board on security measures and believes school safety should include anti-bullying and counseling.
Carter said the school system has failed to meet basic benchmarks of security. Teachers are afraid of students, and students have attacked school resource officers, she said.
Carter and Sherouse are running for the seat currently held by Democrat Winston McGregor, who isn’t seeking reelection.
Cashion and Branson started their remarks by saying they are longtime friends and worked across the aisle on projects when they served on the board together for eight years. Branson lost his seat two years ago.
Cashion, a retired home-furnishings small-business owner from Greensboro, and Branson, a business owner from Julian in eastern Guilford County, offered shared views on topics such as promoting affordable housing and jail reform to bring mental health services to inmates.
Branson said he worries about what he considers the possible need to raise county property taxes in coming years to meet obligations that the commissioners have made, such as school facilities.
Cashion said that the county has services that it is required to provide, and she said the commissioners have been good stewards of county funds and will continue to be.
The at-large races for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and school board are among five elections for both boards that Guilford County voters will settle in the fall general election. The other races for the commissioners and school board are district contests, with only voters in each district voting in that district’s contest.
Early voting starts Thursday and continues through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.
