GUILFORD COUNTY — The owner of an area trucking company may seek annexation and water and sewer service from the city of High Point as he applies to rezone property through Guilford County that borders the city limits in the northern part of High Point.

Khalid Ahmedbasher, owner of Bright Valley Transport, based in Greensboro, wants the Guilford County Planning and Development Planning Board to rezone a little more than 6 acres at 715 S. Chimney Rock Road near Interstate 40 from agricultural to commercial light industrial use so it can be used as parking for tractor-trailers of his trucking business. The project would involve an investment ranging from $70,000 to $100,000, he said.