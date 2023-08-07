GUILFORD COUNTY — The owner of an area trucking company may seek annexation and water and sewer service from the city of High Point as he applies to rezone property through Guilford County that borders the city limits in the northern part of High Point.
Khalid Ahmedbasher, owner of Bright Valley Transport, based in Greensboro, wants the Guilford County Planning and Development Planning Board to rezone a little more than 6 acres at 715 S. Chimney Rock Road near Interstate 40 from agricultural to commercial light industrial use so it can be used as parking for tractor-trailers of his trucking business. The project would involve an investment ranging from $70,000 to $100,000, he said.
The site at 715 S. Chimney Rock Road currently has a small house but is otherwise undeveloped, Ahmedbasher said.
If the project materializes, Ahmedbasher said that he would consider seeking annexation by the city of High Point to serve the site with water, sewer and other utilities. The property in unincorporated Guilford County is adjacent to the city limits of High Point and Greensboro.
The Deep River fire protection district, which includes the site, is served by the High Point Fire Department, according to the county planning staff.
The staff of the Guilford County Planning and Development Department has recommended that the planning board approve the rezoning. The staff reports that the rezoning request is consistent with the Airport Area Plan and other land uses in the area.
The planning board is scheduled to take up the rezoning during its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Agricultural Center at 3309 Burlington Road in eastern Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.