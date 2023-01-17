GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County board cleared the way Tuesday night for work to begin on the restoration of the childhood home of jazz icon John Coltrane that would become a museum honoring his life and groundbreaking musical career.
The Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission voted to approve a certificate of appropriateness for the renovation of the house east of downtown High Point. The action allows preservationists to go forward with the project.
The High Point Preservation Society last year received a $250,000 grant through the N.C. General Assembly to preserve the nearly century-old historic house. The Coltrane family moved into the Dutch Colonial-style house in 1929.
The restoration of the house will include painting the exterior, reglazing the windows and renovating the portico on the side of the house. The goal of the project is to renovate the house so it appears to modern-day visitors as during a time period when the Coltrane family lived there in the early to middle 20th century.
High Point Preservation Society President Benjamin Briggs told The High Point Enterprise before the meeting that whatever amount of money not spent by this June from the $250,000 grant would have to be returned to the state. So Briggs said the society wants to complete the project by June if possible to maximize the use of money from the grant.
Supporters of the campaign to restore Coltrane’s childhood home at 118 Underhill St. say the two-story house could serve as a site for interpretive history and a museum for fans of Coltrane and jazz. The historic property is formally known as the Blair-Coltrane House.
High Point city leaders have begun to tap into Coltrane’s roots in the city as a way to attract people to visit and recognize High Point’s legacy in the life of the saxophonist and composer who changed the trajectory of jazz worldwide. Coltrane lived in High Point until after he graduated from the former William Penn High School, now Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, and left the segregated South to pursue a jazz career.
For the past 10 years the city has staged a jazz and blues concert named in Coltrane’s honor. The two-day concert at Oak Hollow Festival Park over Labor Day weekend draws thousands of music fans.
The city also erected a statue of Coltrane with a historical marker outside City Hall at the corner of S. Hamilton Street and Commerce Avenue. The statue is a popular photo-op site for locals and visitors.
