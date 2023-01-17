HPTNWS-01-18-23 COLTRANE.jpg

Local history advocates want to renovate the childhood home of jazz musician John Coltrane at 118 Underhill St. and make it a tourist destination.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County board cleared the way Tuesday night for work to begin on the restoration of the childhood home of jazz icon John Coltrane that would become a museum honoring his life and groundbreaking musical career.

The Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission voted to approve a certificate of appropriateness for the renovation of the house east of downtown High Point. The action allows preservationists to go forward with the project.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEPaul

Trending Videos