HIGH POINT — Jazz bass virtuoso Christian McBride, a multiple Grammy Award winner,
will co-headline the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival on
Saturday, Sept. 3.
The Labor Day weekend event is held each year at Oak Hollow Festival Park in honor of Coltrane, who began playing music while growing up in High Point.
McBride will perform with his band, Inside Straight. McBride has won eight Grammy Awards, including this year’s Best Large Jazz Ensemble award.
McBride has worked with such R&B legends as Isaac Hayes, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole and James Brown and with stars of jazz, pop/rock and hip-hop music.
For ticket information and festival details, visit coltranejazzfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.