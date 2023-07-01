GUILFORD COUNTY — The Colfax Fire Department has completed its 65-year run as an independent fire station as it merges with Kernersville Fire Department effective today.
Leaders of the fire department and the city of Kernersville previously reached an agreement to merge the Colfax station into the Kernersville Fire Department network. In a post on its Facebook page, the Colfax Fire Department says the merger resulted from “continued review of efficient and effective service delivery options” to residents and businesses served by the firefighters.
The merger agreement was approved by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen and the board of directors of the Colfax Fire Department, The High Point Enterprise previously reported.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners this past December approved agreements with Kernersville for fire protection in areas of the county that have been served by the Colfax Fire Department. The terms of the agreement include the dissolution of the Colfax Fire Department and provisions to transfer the assets of the fire department to Kernersville.
The city of Kernersville borders the Colfax community along the Guilford-Forsyth County line.
