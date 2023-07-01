GUILFORD COUNTY — The Colfax Fire Department has completed its 65-year run as an independent fire station as it merges with Kernersville Fire Department effective today.

Leaders of the fire department and the city of Kernersville previously reached an agreement to merge the Colfax station into the Kernersville Fire Department network. In a post on its Facebook page, the Colfax Fire Department says the merger resulted from “continued review of efficient and effective service delivery options” to residents and businesses served by the firefighters.