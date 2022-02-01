GUILFORD COUNTY — The funeral for Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman will be held Thursday in Greensboro but will be limited to 200 people who have been invited.
Coleman died Wednesday, Jan. 26.
A public viewing will take place 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro.
The 1 p.m. funeral service on Thursday will be livestreamed on the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church YouTube channel, the church’s Facebook page and the Greensboro NAACP Facebook page. Interment will take place at Coleman’s family burial plot in Savannah, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of the Carolyn Coleman Scholarship Fund to Greensboro Alumnae Delta Cultural Enrichment Center Inc., P.O. Box 3444, Greensboro, NC 27402.
