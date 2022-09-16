HPTNWS-09-16-22 COLDWELL.jpg

Coldwell Banker Advantage will relocate its High Point real estate office on Eastchester Drive to the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St. next to Truist Point stadium in early 2023.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city has confirmed that Coldwell Banker Advantage will relocate its High Point office downtown in a planned expansion.

The real estate firm expects to move into the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St. next to Truist Point stadium beginning in January, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.

