HIGH POINT — The city has confirmed that Coldwell Banker Advantage will relocate its High Point office downtown in a planned expansion.
The real estate firm expects to move into the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St. next to Truist Point stadium beginning in January, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
It will transfer its 38 existing sales and management positions from 2212 Eastchester Drive and plans to add 21 new sales positions downtown over three years, the EDC said.
The announcement follows a City Council vote in July to authorize up to $350,389 in rental and upfit assistance for the company.
“We are incredibly excited to be a part of downtown High Point,” said Kevin Jay, Coldwell Banker Associates Triad president. “Our new location provides us a perfect alignment for our continued growth, agent development and greater service to the community on their path to homeownership.”
The company plans to lease up to 6,190 square feet at the Bedrock, including classroom space on the first floor, along with offices and conference room space on the second floor. Its initial lease will be for five years, with options to renew, according to the city.
The Bedrock is a 36,000-square-foot mixed use building that opened earlier this year and houses the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall on the first floor.
Coldwell Banker Advantage will join another tenant, Key Risk, a worker’s compensation insurance company that recently moved its offices from Greensboro to the second and third floors of the Bedrock after the council authorized $1.17 million in incentives for the project.
The council on Monday will consider offering up to $177,664 in incentives to a third potential office tenant for the building: iHeart Media and Entertainment, which is considering leasing 3,250 square feet on the second floor for 10 years with options to renew. If it goes forward with the project, the broadcasting company would relocate 20 existing employees and invest $1.6 million in upfits and equipment for the space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.