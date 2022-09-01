HIGH POINT — The proprietor of an ice cream parlor franchise in High Point says an opening date for his new location is in sight after lengthy delays.
Emad Ali, owner of the Cold Stone Creamery at 2010 N. Main St., said he hopes to begin serving customers by late September.
Renovations to the space — a former Wendy’s that also includes a Jimmy John’s sandwich restaurant — started last year but have been beset by supply-chain delays, Ali said.
These, along with a worker shortage, have been problems “every single day,” he said. “It’s been really terrible. Nobody wants to work an everyday job anymore. A lot of people have that mentality. It’s affecting every business, not just us.”
Ali said preparations to the space are almost complete and awaiting final inspections.
He said it’s taken four or five months longer than normal to obtain needed materials like tiles and paint for the new shop.
“With everything, you have to wait and wait, and of course, you’re paying more for everything,” said Ali, who is also the longtime owner of the other Cold Stone Creamery location in High Point, on John Gordon Lane next to Starbucks at the Palladium shopping center.
Ali subleases the Cold Stone Creamery space from Jimmy John’s, which opened last year. “They’re actively exercising their lease,” said Rick Vaughn with Price Realtors in High Point, who represents the owners of the property, who are the operators of the adjacent University Kitchen restaurant.
The Cold Stone Creamery will have seating inside and a walk-up window, but not a drive-thru. Vaughn said the model is similar to Bruster’s Ice Cream, which operated a location for years across N. Main Street.
“Bruster’s didn’t have a drive-thru either, and did very well,” he said.
