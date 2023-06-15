HIGH POINT — Cohab Space owner John Muldoon says an upcoming slate of bluegrass music concerts will showcase how the campus has expanded its focus.
Cohab Space on Wednesday announced the shows, which will include a performance by bluegrass legend Sam Bush on July 7, along with the Larry Keel Experience on June 24 and Keller Williams Kellergrass June 30.
Muldoon said the shows include “VIP ticket” options to meet some of the artists and sample its dining options in its new art gallery.
“We’re really marrying food with music and doing the VIP dinners with meet-and-greets with bands, and connecting with the building in general,” said Muldoon. “It’s just finding ways to mix things up and not be viewed as sort of a nightclub or a bar, making it much more family-centered.”
Since opening as a hub for design professionals and craftsmen in a former hosiery mill at W. English Road and S. West Point Avenue west of downtown, Cohab Space has emerged as a popular music venue.
Unlike last year, music promoter and management company Ziggy’s is not putting on a full season of shows there this summer, but Cohab Space has several concerts scheduled through September.
“It just so happens that these three coming up are bluegrass,” Muldoon said. “We’re mixing genres.”
In addition, Cohab Space is working with Short Street Kitchen out of Kernersville on expanded dining offerings.
“They were just a very good fit helping me manage and activate my food street with the food trucks, and that type of thing,” Muldoon said. “What they do is, they work with different chefs, like a commissary kitchen.”
He’s also partnering with Blue Spiral Art Gallery to feature space for fine art, potters and other artists.
“They’re basically a gallery that we’re trying to activate. We’re just sort of seeing if we can build the audience,” he said.
For more information about the upcoming concerts and to buy tickets, go to cohab.space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.