HIGH POINT — For Puroast Coffee Co. CEO Kerry Sachs, the “100% Organic” sign on his company’s machinery is a hard-earned label.
He said it means no chemicals are added during the roasting process at its High Point headquarters, which produces coffee that the company touts for its low acid levels.
Sachs and his company allege that one of their competitors, Starbucks, is unfairly trying to jump on the natural coffee bandwagon by sneaking potassium into its Dark French Roast brand to artificially change its flavor.
“They are trying to imitate a flavor profile that we do naturally,” Sachs said. “They know what they’re doing. They’re targeting an audience looking for a smoother profile. But obviously, they’re throwing in potassium. That’s unfair to competitors, and it’s lying to the consumer. You can’t say it’s 100% coffee if it’s not.”
Puroast’s attorneys filed a complaint against Starbucks with N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in September. Sachs said the complaint has been forwarded to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for further investigation.
Starbucks denies Puroast’s allegations. The company said in a prepared statement that it does not add potassium to its Dark French Roast brand and believes the complaint is without merit.
“Potassium is naturally occurring in coffee. Further, we are confident that the labeling for our Dark French Roast coffee is fully compliant with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements,” the statement read.
Sachs moved his company from California last year, setting up a roasting operation in a south High Point warehouse.
Since it started in 1998, Puroast has grown and is now sold at retailers such as Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods and Ralph’s.
At its headquarters, Puroast takes beans from South America and Central America and feeds them into drums where they cook for hours in a method that Sachs said contrasts with “flash roasting” to mass produce coffee in a short time.
“Ours are much lower temperatures over a prolonged period,” he said.
Puroast says it regularly monitors other coffee brands on the market and used independent laboratory tests by food science researchers at North Carolina A&T State University to confirm “abnormal amounts of potassium” in Starbucks Dark French Roast Coffee sold at four grocery store chains in California, Florida, Massachusetts and North Carolina earlier this year.
The amount of potassium found in the tests exceeds that of other national coffee brands and is not just naturally occurring, according to Puroast’s researchers.
In addition to altering the flavor, the company asserts that not disclosing the addition of potassium could have health concerns for some people.
Sachs said one goal of the complaint is to work with regulators to make North Carolina the first state to establish labeling standards for low-acid coffee.
