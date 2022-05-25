HIGH POINT — A Special Blend, the Greensboro coffee shop that hires developmentally disabled individuals, will open a second location in High Point this summer.
The shop will be located at 504 N. Main St., in an approximately 2,000-square-foot building adjacent to First United Methodist Church. The church, which owns the building, has agreed to lease the facility to A Special Blend.
“We’re obviously excited about being there in High Point,” said Dennis Murphy, a board member who oversees operations at the nonprofit shop. “It’ll take us a while to raise the money we need in the community and upfit the building, but we can’t wait to get it opened.”
Murphy said he expects the shop to open in about six months.
A Special Blend will hire between 20 and 40 developmentally disabled individuals, Murphy said, with half of them hired to work and 20 more to be in training and take positions as they come open.
Plans for a second location of A Special Blend have been in the works for nearly a year. A community interest meeting was held last June at High Point’s Miracle League Field, and the response from the community was encouraging, according to Murphy.
A Special Blend serves a variety of coffees and specialty drinks, as well as pastries and other food items, including bagels, croissants, muffins, cake, ice cream and milkshakes. Merchandise with the shop’s logo and motto, “Community in a Cup,” will also be available at the shop.
A Special Blend posted about its new location on its Facebook page this past week.
“BIG NEWS,” the post states. “We have secured an official location for our upcoming High Point store! A block away from the High Point Rockers baseball stadium and surrounded by several other great businesses. We are thrilled at the opportunity of opening a second store to provide twice as many job opportunities to a community that deserves just that!”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.