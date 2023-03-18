HPTNWS-03-18-23 COCHRAN.jpg

Ellen Cochran, longtime executive director of Mental Health Associates of the Triad, plans to retire at the end of this year.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — When Ellen Cochran saw that High Point’s Mental Health Association was advertising for a new executive director in 1998, she was interested but hesitated.

Although she had a strong background in the mental health field, she’d never worked for a nonprofit before, and she was particularly intimidated by one of the listed job qualifications: “Grant writing experience required.”

