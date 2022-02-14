TRIAD – More than 22,000 coats were collected during the 2022 Give A Kid A Coat campaign, which ended Saturday.
The 35th annual campaign collected 10,518 coats in Guilford County. Forsyth County collected 8,234 coats, and Alamance County collected 2,347. Almost 1,000 coats were collected in areas outside the Piedmont Triad.
Since its inception in 1987, more than 946,500 coats have been collected and cleaned for families in need through Give A Kid A Coat, according to Chris Edwards, president of A Cleaner World.
“It’s encouraging to see our community step up to the plate in the last week of this year’s campaign,” Edwards said.
The collection process and much of the distribution schedule is complete, but The Salvation Army continues to distribute coats at its family stores. Families in need of coats can contact their local Salvation Army office for distribution information.
