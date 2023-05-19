GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health has scheduled vaccination clinics in High Point for students to protect against communicable diseases.
State law requires rising seventh-graders to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccine and rising 12th-graders are required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine.
The clinics will be at the High Point health division office at 501 E. Green Drive downtown 4-6 p.m. May 22 and May 24.
If students do not show proof of the required vaccinations by the 30th day of school, they risk being excluded from class. Parents and students are encouraged to schedule their vaccinations as soon as possible to prevent disruptions from classroom time.
Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment by calling 336-641-3245. Students may also receive the vaccines by visiting their health care provider.
