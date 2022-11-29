HIGH POINT — Jerri White, who gave two decades of selfless service to the Community Clinic of High Point, will be the honoree at the clinic’s signature fundraising event this weekend.
The popular breakfast fundraiser, Puttin’ on the Grits, will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the Community Life Center of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. As in years past, the event will kick off the annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll.
In honoring White, clinic officials are paying tribute to the woman who served as the agency’s executive director for 20 years, until her retirement in June 2015.
“Under her leadership, over 7,500 individual patients received health-care services,” said Molly Jordan, the clinic’s current executive director.
“Over 90,000 medical appointments were provided and almost 253,000 prescription medications were dispensed to patients in the clinic’s care during her 20-year tenure. Her leadership had a great impact on our community as she worked with the clinic team to provide access to health care to those most in need of services.”
Nearly three dozen area restaurants and food vendors will participate in Saturday’s grits-themed gala, providing everything from grits and gravy to bacon, biscuits, coffee and more.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support the direct patient care that is provided by the clinic’s 100-plus volunteers. According to Jordan, the need is greater than ever.
“The clinic serves as the medical home for close to 2,500 uninsured members of our community, providing 10,000 medical visits and more than 33,000 prescriptions annually, ensuring access for all and keeping High Point healthy,” she said.
