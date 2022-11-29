HIGH POINT — Jerri White, who gave two decades of selfless service to the Community Clinic of High Point, will be the honoree at the clinic’s signature fundraising event this weekend.

The popular breakfast fundraiser, Puttin’ on the Grits, will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the Community Life Center of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. As in years past, the event will kick off the annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll.

