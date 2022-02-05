HIGH POINT — Pain caused a professional dancer to turn away from New York stages and toward tiny acupuncture needles.
After finding relief for debilitating pain and connective tissue disorder through acupuncture, Thomasville native Leah Gallimore returned to school at Pacific College of Health and Science in Manhattan to become a doctor of Chinese medicine.
She recently opened Anew Body and Wellness at 1001 Phillips Ave., Suite 101, to offer alternative health care options in the Piedmont Triad area.
“I think this area is really ready for alternatives,” Gallimore said. “Last month my business tripled.”
Acupuncture, which involves inserting thin needles through the skin to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, has been recognized by the American Medical Association and World Health Organization as a safe, effective and drug-free treatment for a variety of medical conditions, including headaches, pain, vertigo and chemotherapy-induced nausea. Acupuncture also is used to treat such ailments as allergies, anxiety, arthritis and insomnia.
Gallimore spends about 90 minutes consulting with each new patient to determine not only the chief complaint but underlying factors and overall health because acupuncture treats the whole body. Gallimore describes the purpose of that initial visit as “getting to the root as opposed to the branch.”
Depending on their location, needles can cause hormones to trigger other internal organs, emotions and activate the body’s own innate ability to heal itself, Gallimore said. She listens carefully as patients answer questions about their health that they may think are irrelevant to their chief concern.
“There is always trauma related to chronic pain,” Gallimore said.
After graduating from Thomasville High School in 1990, Gallimore danced professionally for Carowinds and Disney before moving to New York to dance. A back injury at age 22 caused her struggle with pain.
Physical therapy didn’t touch her pain, and she did not want to begin prescribed medications. A fellow dancer suggested acupuncture about 20 years ago.
“I walked in, couldn’t move, couldn’t lift my arms or move my head, and I could do cartwheels when I walked out the door,” Gallimore said. “Changed my life. I’ve been getting acupuncture ever since.”
Eventually her acupuncturist and others urged her to go through 4,050 hours of clinical and classroom training to earn her doctorate degree in acupuncture and obtain her license from the National Commission for the Certification of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Once she committed to that goal, Gallimore completed the six-year program in only 41/2 years because she didn’t take summer breaks. NCCAOM administers four board exams covering acupuncture, Chinese medicine, herbs and bioscience.
She returned to the local area during the pandemic to help take care of her parents. Friends encouraged her to stay, and she was able to find an office easily.
At Anew Body and Wellness, Gallimore can recommend certain supplements and topical herbs. Other aspects of Chinese medicine consist of cupping, Gua Sha, the scraping of skin to enhance circulation, the burning of mugwort to induce thermal effects, and electro-acupuncture.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.