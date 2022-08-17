GUILFORD COUNTY — Two then-students who were passengers in a car that wrecked head-on into a school bus seven years ago, one of whom died, can’t win damages from the Guilford County Board of Education because the bus driver was not at fault, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The wreck on Knox Road in the McLeansville area on the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2015, killed Kie Johnson, 17, and injured four other Eastern Guilford High School students.

