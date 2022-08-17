GUILFORD COUNTY — Two then-students who were passengers in a car that wrecked head-on into a school bus seven years ago, one of whom died, can’t win damages from the Guilford County Board of Education because the bus driver was not at fault, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
The wreck on Knox Road in the McLeansville area on the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2015, killed Kie Johnson, 17, and injured four other Eastern Guilford High School students.
Johnson’s family and a guardian for Olivia Brown, who was a minor at the time of the wreck, each filed claims with the N.C. Industrial Commission in 2018 seeking $1 million from the school board.
The appeals court wrote that the record shows that about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, the school bus driver saw a Toyota Camry coming toward the bus in the bus’ lane. She honked the bus’ horn twice but saw the car’s driver, Jacob Larkin, 18, slumped over in the driver’s seat. She was afraid that if she swerved off the road to the right, into a ditch, the bus would overturn, so she tried to swerve left but did not avoid the collision.
Investigators later determined that Larkin was impaired by a mixture of marijuana and Xanax, a prescription anti-anxiety drug, the court wrote.
The claims against the school board contended that the bus driver was negligent by swerving left because bus drivers are instructed in general to swerve right and by failing to avoid the collision.
The Industrial Commission rejected those arguments and also said the claims could not be made because of Larkin’s negligence and the choice the other students made to ride with him despite his impairment.
The plaintiffs appealed their case, but the appeals court agreed with the commission.
The bus driver “drove the bus at a reasonable speed, maintained control of the bus, and kept a lookout for Mr. Larkin’s vehicle and her surroundings,” the court wrote. “In this case, Mr. Larkin created an emergency by traveling in the wrong lane toward a head-on collision with the school bus.”
