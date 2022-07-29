HIGH POINT – A bat found in northern High Point tested positive for rabies on Thursday, the city's eighth case of rabies in five months.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health said that the bat was found on Erica Marie Court, a small cul de sac near the intersection of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road.
The city's first rabies case of the year was a skunk found on Skeet Club Road, but the bat is the city's northernmost case.
Half of the city's rabies cases this year have been in areas relatively near Oak Hollow Lake: a fox found on White Farm Lane; a fox found on Rivertrace Point; a skunk on Skeet Club Road, a fox in a neighborhood near Penny Road and a skunk found on Beverly Hills Drive.
There also was a raccoon on Quaker Lane in the Emerywood neighborhood and a raccoon on W. Parris Avenue.
High Point had no rabies cases in 2021.
This is Guilford County's 16th confirmed case of rabies in 2022.
North Carolina requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.
