HIGH POINT — Guilford County’s newly expanded early payment discount for property taxes does not include the city of High Point.
The Board of Commissioners this spring raised the discount rate from 0.5% to 1% for property owners who pay by Aug. 31, but the change applies only to the county’s portion of taxes.
While Guilford County bills and collects property taxes for High Point and other cities, the municipalities set their own discount rates, and High Point’s remains 0.5%.
The discount equates to a small part of the city’s $478 million budget and a small break for most city taxpayers: The owner of a High Point home with a tax value of $242,000, for example, would save $7.47 on their $1,494 city tax bill by paying early.
Doubling the discount to 1% would have brought the savings to $14.94.
The 1% county discount will lower the same homeowner’s county tax bill from $1,768 to $1,750.
“I think it’s in the eye of the beholder,” said City Councilman Britt Moore. “It may be negligible to you or me, but it’s not negligible to someone else.”
Tax bills will go out next month, and changing the discount rate would have required City Council action.
But the council on June 5 adopted a budget and set the tax rate without addressing the issue.
“It wasn’t something that we broached, in terms of matching that percent increase,” said Councilman Michael Holmes. “I think, with us not increasing our tax rates in the city, it was not a major issue in the grand scope of our budget discussions.”
A previous council in 2014 lowered the city’s discount rate to 0.5% to mirror Guilford County’s reduction that same year.
In April of this year, county commissioners returned the discount rate to 1% following the 2022 property revaluation, which raised tax values substantially and led to higher bills as a result.
City tax bills last year increased about 19% on average due to the revaluation.
Historically, about 65% of all 225,000 tax notices countywide receive the discount.
The city expects its 0.5% discount to result in a $200,000 loss in property tax revenue, which is projected to total $83.1 million for the budget year that begins July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.