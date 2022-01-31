HIGH POINT — The public has weighed in on how to spend $22.6 million that High Point has been awarded in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The city held two meetings in November and received 137 responses to an online survey about the funding, which is part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021.
More affordable housing, better access to jobs via the city’s bus system and improving streets and sidewalks were among the priorities the public identified, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said
“I think there were a number of different priorities that were listed in each meeting,” she said. “A lot of them were focused around supporting work that many of our nonprofits are doing in the community. There were a lot of conversations around housing needs.”
The money could also be used on about $5.56 million worth of capital projects that didn’t make it into the city’s budget that was adopted in June 2021.
“If we choose to fund those capital projects that were deferred as part of the budget with these federal dollars, that’s going to limit the amount of money we have available to support some of these community initiatives,” Logan Ford said.
Staff will prioritize the city projects for the City Council to consider, and it will also explore whether the city should make the funding available to organizations that submit proposals.
“Some communities have put out application processes to certain community groups,” Logan Ford said. “In some cases, they were overwhelmed with applications and clearly the requests exceeded the amount of funding available.”
