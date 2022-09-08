HIGH POINT —The city may offer incentives to help secure a potential third office tenant in a new downtown building.
An unnamed company is proposing to lease 3,250 square feet of space on the second floor of 275 N. Elm St., according to a legal notice published by the city.
The City Council has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 19 to consider authorizing rental assistance incentives of up to $177,664 over a four-year period for the project.
The city typically releases the name of the company in incentives projects closer to the public hearing date.
The legal notice includes no mention of any job figures associated with this project.
If it goes forward, it would continue the tenant growth within the building, which is next to Truist Point stadium and is known as the Bedrock.
Key Risk earlier this year moved its offices from Greensboro to the third floor of the Bedrock building after the council authorized $1.17 million in incentives for this worker’s compensation insurance company.
The council in July authorized up to $350,389 in rental and upfit assistance for a potential new real estate office in the building for Coldwell Banker Advantage, which hasn’t announced yet whether it plans to move there from its current location in High Point.
The building’s first floor includes the Stock and Grain food hall.
