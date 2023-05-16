HIGH POINT — City water and sewer rates are proposed to go up again this year, and the trend is likely to continue.
Another 4% increase is slated to hit in October, pending City Council approval, and it’s unlikely High Point will deviate from annual 3-5% rate hikes anytime soon.
“I would say that is not in the current model, which extends roughly 10 to 15 years out,” Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn told the council at a budget session this week.
He explained the rate hikes are proposed to finance about $170 million of major water and wastewater projects in the coming years, including a new dam at City Lake and filtering equipment for newly regulated chemical contaminants in drinking water called PFAS.
“We have a robust capital schedule ahead of us that we have to fund. Customer growth is not organic enough. We’re not adding enough customers to do that on its own,” Fitzjohn said.
The city says higher operating costs, including salaries and benefits of employees, as well as chemicals and other materials, are also driving the rate increases.
The city is planning to issue revenue bonds to finance these projects, based on the model proposed by its financial adviser, Davenport & Co. of Richmond, Virginia, which has also put forth a debt-financing strategy for other projects that include the proposed new City Hall at N. Main Street and Church Avenue.
