HIGH POINT — Some city of High Point water users may notice temporary taste or odor differences in their water starting today, according to a news release from the city.
This is due to a routine water quality preventive maintenance program that involves the temporary use of chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect the city’s drinking water, according to the city.
Water quality will not be hurt, and the water continues to be safe for drinking, cooking and other uses, according to the city.
The switch to chlorine is necessary to maintain the safety of the city’s drinking water and to optimize water quality in the distribution system, according to the city.
Several other local water utilities are also taking part in the chlorine switch, including Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority.
The temporary switch will be complete by April 13, 2022.
