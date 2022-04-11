HIGH POINT — Some city of High Point water users may notice temporary taste or odor differences in their water for the next couple of weeks, starting today, according to a news release from the city.
The city is switching back to chloramines – a combination of chlorine and ammonia – for water disinfection, and it will take roughly two weeks to complete. Taste or odor differences are a normal part of the transition, and the water quality will not be affected, according to the city.
Between Dec. 7 and Monday, the city and several other local water utilities conducted a routine water quality preventive maintenance program that involved the temporary use of chlorine to disinfect drinking water.
“The switch was important to maintain the safety of our drinking water and to optimize the water quality in our distribution systems,” the city stated in a news release.
Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and other general uses. Specialized industries, such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.
Customers who have questions may contact the city’s customer service line at 336-883-3111 or the EPA safe drinking water hotline at 800-426-4791. Additionally, resources are also available via the EPA website and www.highpointnc.gov/waterqualitymaintenance.
