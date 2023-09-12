HIGH POINT — The city has approved $2.23 million worth of purchases for a long-term project that officials pledge will upgrade the technology of High Point’s utility billing system.
The expenditures are among the first phases of the city’s $12 million transition to automate the collection of electric, water and sewer usage data from customers.
The city is making five separate purchases from three software companies for the work, with the largest projects going to Harris Utilities, which is based in Canada.
The other vendors involved are 5S Technologies of Cary and E Source out of Boulder, Colorado.
The project will include changing out meters for all of the city’s approximately 40,000 utility customers over the next year.
“It will automate some of our processes, removing manual labor out of it,” said city Customer Service Director Jeremy Coble. “Some of the things that will be great for customers are leak detection, where we will be able to notify customers immediately via text message, email — the delivery of their choice.”
Coble added that “other cities that have implemented this have seen major savings in their water departments. We’re not having to do refunds based on concealed leaks. Customers are saving money because they’re generally notified within three to five days of a leak versus every 30.”
The public-facing piece of the program will include a new customer portal through the city’s website.
“This gives customers real-time usage information for water and electricity,” said Coble. “They can look at their historical usage. It will make projections on what their potential bill will be later on. So a lot of cost savings for our customers there.”
