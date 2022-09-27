HIGH POINT — The city has added information to its website about the status of the $50 million general obligation bond package approved in 2019.
This includes the City Lake Park renovation project, which is expected to finish in October, according to the city. It entails upgrades to the park’s pool and converting its old gymnasium into a community center.
In a recent City Council committee briefing on the new website features, staff said the total project budget is now $24.5 million, which includes a $500,000 state grant for the new pedestrian bridge across Koonce City Lake.
Other sources include $9.5 million in voter-approved bond funds, $5.3 million in two-thirds bonds and an $8.3 million interfund loan.
The other parks and recreation bond project is a new senior center. The site selection process has begun, but none of the $12 million approved in the referendum for this has been spent or committed.
The bond package includes three transportation projects.
Design work on the $5.6 million of improvements to Burton Avenue from behind the Food Lion shopping center on Westchester Drive to the Davidson County line is complete by the city engineering department. The next phase will be right-of-way acquisition, with construction to follow in 2024.
Construction planning for the $5 million Washington Street realignment is about 85% complete, and right-of-way and easement acquisition is in progress. Construction, which will involve shifting the road away from the railroad slope near Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, is expected to begin in 2024.
Final design on the $12 million Triangle Lake Road improvement project is underway by an outside consultant the city hired. Construction probably won’t start until the budget year that begins July 1, 2024, according to current estimates.
The project will add turn lanes, sidewalks and several other safety improvements to a 1.2-mile segment of the two-lane road.
The other $6.5 million in voter-approved bonds is for the High Point Housing Authority’s Legacy Ridge project. The funds will go toward construction costs and infrastructure to develop new affordable housing on the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes complex.
