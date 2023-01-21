HIGH POINT — The city has enacted several policy changes aimed at spurring growth along the corridor of a new road.
The changes, approved by the City Council this week, amend the land use plan classifications for 263 acres in various locations around the Jamestown Bypass, which opened last month.
“Due to this significant road construction project, opportunities have been opened up for this area to transition and grow,” Senior Planner Andy Piper told the council.
The changes will help guide growth by recommending potential future uses in four areas near major bypass intersections in the city.
The city’s goal with the amendments is to remove any possible barriers to development in these areas, Piper said.
The western terminus of the road, which is named Jamestown Parkway, is near an Interstate 74 interchange in High Point.
The corridor features several new signalized intersections, including one at N. Scientific Street.
In addition to the plan amendments, the council approved one rezoning in this area, but omitted a second proposed change after it drew opposition from property owners.
The city initially sought to rezone an 18-acre tract just south of the intersection from industrial to residential to make it more compatible with surrounding neighborhoods.
The land owners, who operate long-time grading businesses there, objected to the city rezoning their properties residential.
While the rezoning would not have prevented them from operating their businesses, the city would have deemed them “nonconforming uses,” which would have limited their expansion options.
The council opted to leave the industrial zoning in place for the 18-acre tract.
It did rezone an adjoining 58-acre tract that’s mostly undeveloped from industrial to residential to make it consistent with surrounding neighborhoods.
