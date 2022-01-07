HIGH POINT — A city leaf truck became entangled with overhead utility lines, causing extensive damage and power outages near Ingleside Compost Facility on Wednesday afternoon.
The truck’s bed had been raised to offload leaves at the facility and apparently had not been lowered as the truck exited the site about 2:30 p.m., Deputy Public Services Director Robby Stone said.
The raised truck bed snagged a line, and that pulled down about a dozen utility poles along Ingleside Drive between Belle Avenue and Westover Drive.
“Unfortunately, with that domino effect and that ripple or wave that was sent down that line, it impacted multiple poles,” Stone said. “Thankfully, there were no injuries. Unfortunately, there were multiple customers without power for an extended period of time.”
About 1,000 customers lost power, and service was fully restored by Wednesday evening, according to the city.
Crews continued to clean up the damage Thursday, and private utilities were repairing their lines.
A damage estimate was not available.
There was a “very close call” at one home where a fallen line came in contact with another wire and started smoking, but firefighters were already at the scene and quickly snuffed it, Stone said.
High Point police took a report, he said. It was unclear Thursday whether the driver of the truck had been cited. The city’s safety and health division is also investigating.
“I do just want to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that occurred to those that were impacted within this area, whether they live there or that’s part of their normal commute,” Stone said. “We are investigating and always try to learn from issues that happen. So we’ll see what we can maybe do in the future to make things even safer.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
