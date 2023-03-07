HIGH POINT — High Point officials say potentially hazardous chemicals that are widely used in consumer products have recently been detected in the city’s drinking water.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality notified the city on Monday that two contaminants called PFOA and PFOS were found in water samples that were taken last fall.
Both are part of a family of compounds called PFAS that studies have shown may be linked to harmful health effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The chemicals have been in use since the 1940s, and are found in products like non-stick cookware, carpeting, cosmetics and food wrapping.
PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they break down very slowly in the environment and can remain in drinking water sources.
Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne told the City Council Monday that the EPA is soon expected to propose new federal limits for PFOA and PFOS of four parts per trillion.
Six samples of city water taken by the state in September, October and November found PFOA levels ranging from 3.65 to 4.29 parts per trillion and PFOS levels ranging from 8.81 to 12.3 parts per trillion.
The samples included both untreated water from City Lake and finished drinking water from the city’s Ward Water Plant.
Dequenne said additional sampling by the state and city is underway, along with efforts to assess the sources and levels of contamination.
The most significant sources of PFAS contamination are often the manufacturers of these chemicals. Greensboro linked most of its PFAS contamination to the use of fire extinguishing foam in training exercises near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Dequenne said the evidence doesn’t indicate that there is any particular industry or geographic area that’s responsible for the bulk of the PFAS in High Point’s water.
“I don’t think we have a smoking gun in this,” he said.
The city’s goal is to identify and eliminate the sources of contamination. If this can’t be done, officials will examine the best treatment options for PFAS to remove the chemicals from the city’s drinking water.
