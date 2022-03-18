HIGH POINT — When Mark McDonald started his career as a traffic engineer, the industry standard was centered around building bigger roads to move more cars.
That philosophy has changed over the nearly two decades that he’s helped shape the city of High Point’s transportation system.
“Now we have to focus more on all users — bikes, pedestrians. Not that we didn’t before, but it’s becoming more of a priority to do so,” he said. “We’re finding that more of the roads that were constructed decades ago are oversized for their need and purpose, and as it’s possible, we look to retrofit those roads to where they are more accommodating. It’s a transition that everyone is going through.”
McDonald will retire as the city’s director of transportation at the end of March.
He oversees a department with about 90 employees across several divisions that operate the city’s bus system, control, monitor and maintain traffic signals and signs, and approve the transportation design aspects of zoning and construction plans for development projects.
Prior to joining the city as assistant transportation director in 2003, McDonald worked in traffic engineering in the private sector and for the cities of Rocky Mount and Virginia Beach, mostly in the same capacity.
He was named transportation director here in January 2008.
McDonald said one of the things from his tenure he’s most proud of is the city’s collaboration with the N.C. Department of Transportation on projects like the newly rebuilt Eastchester Drive/Interstate 74 interchange.
Even though major projects like these are administered by the DOT, the city has a role to play in pushing to get them funded in the state’s Transportation Improvement Program and in relocating and upgrading its utilities to accommodate them.
The Skeet Club Road widening, the upcoming S. Main Street interchange overhaul on Interstate 85 Business and the future widening of Johnson Street and Sandy Ridge Road are other DOT projects in High Point that have entailed close coordination with the city.
Local road projects have also been a highlight, he said, including those approved in a 2004 bond referendum, such as Barrow, Oakview and Old Winston road upgrades, the extension of Hartley Drive and several intersection improvements.
A new round of bond projects approved in 2019 are moving through the planning stages as McDonald and other city officials prepare them for construction.
As the city has grown, sidewalks have become a major part of transportation planning. The city requires them in new developments, but many major roads like Eastchester Drive were built without them, and retrofitting them for sidewalks is expensive, according to the city.
“We’ve done as much as we can with the funding we’ve had to improve and extend sidewalks all over the city,” he said.
While he won’t be able to finish all the projects he’d like before he retires, McDonald said he has complete confidence in handing them off to his staff.
He said he and his wife plan to travel and visit their daughters out west, but he doesn’t have definite plans beyond this.
“You get to a point where you know it’s the right thing to do for yourself and to focus on other things,” he said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
