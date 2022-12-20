HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday authorized the settlement of a lawsuit the city brought earlier this year against the owner of a High Point shopping center.

Under the proposed terms, Arco Realty Co. will pay the city $180,000 to dismiss claims that it failed to make required repairs to its stormwater detention pond behind Wendover West Shopping Center at 2531 Eastchester Drive and accrued $329,850 in civil penalties for city ordinance violations.

