HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday authorized the settlement of a lawsuit the city brought earlier this year against the owner of a High Point shopping center.
Under the proposed terms, Arco Realty Co. will pay the city $180,000 to dismiss claims that it failed to make required repairs to its stormwater detention pond behind Wendover West Shopping Center at 2531 Eastchester Drive and accrued $329,850 in civil penalties for city ordinance violations.
The council, minus Chris Williams, who was absent, unanimously authorized legal staff to finalize the settlement with the Greensboro-based company and the members of the family that owns the firm: Basil, Sophia and Emmanuel Agapion.
Under the terms, the defendants will sign an agreement requiring them to operate and maintain the stormwater pond in compliance with city standards.
In other matters, the council unanimously appointed Deputy City Attorney Meghan Maguire to serve as interim city attorney beginning Jan. 1.
Current City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle is retiring at the end of this month.
The council, which is responsible for hiring the city attorney, on Monday approved an agreement with executive search firm Mercer Group Associates to conduct a search for her replacement for a base fee amount of $19,500.
The council postponed consideration of a $45,000 budget amendment for the One High Point Commission until its next regular meeting Jan. 17.
The commission, which is charged with studying slavery reparations for Black residents, has also asked that the council give the project until January 2024 to finish.
Its budget request includes up to $20,000 to hire subject matter experts to help with research in areas including history and socioeconomics, as well as up to $20,000 to hire a project manager to help guide the commission’s work.
An additional $5,000 would go toward community information sessions on what the commission is doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.