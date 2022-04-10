HIGH POINT — Taking a stroll with an alcoholic beverage in hand in part of downtown High Point becomes legal April 21.
That’s when the city’s new social district ordinance goes into effect. It will allow people to take drinks in special plastic cups from restaurants and bars into the street within a defined area near Truist Point stadium.
A new state law allows local governments to designate outdoor districts where alcohol can be openly carried and consumed outside of Alcoholic Beverage Control establishments.
The goal of the law is to encourage foot traffic downtown. While you can’t take a drink into a different bar or restaurant from the one in which it was purchased, you will be free to walk the sidewalks in the district and go inside any retail store that allows drinks inside.
“The idea is to allow freer movement in that area,” said City Councilman Wesley Hudson, whose ward encompasses the social district. “The goal now is to get this first district off the ground so that we can make sure it works as smoothly as possible.”
The boundary takes in the Congdon Yards campus, the building that will house a food hall at 275 N. Elm St. (as well as the adjoining plaza) and covers part of the north side of the 100 block of Church Avenue, which includes Plank Street Tavern.
The stadium is contiguous to the boundary and therefore can participate in the social district, under the ordinance.
While it won’t allow anyone to take a drink into the stadium, High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch said patrons will be able to leave the venue with an alcoholic beverage through the center field and right field gates, which connect to the social district.
“In the past, people could not leave the facility with a beverage. Now they can with the proper container within the specs of the social district guidelines,” Fisch said. “We’re in support of it. There’s been a lot of thought and discussion and collaboration to make sure it would be successful and can grow. I think it’s going to be an asset to what they’re trying to do as they develop the downtown and the excitement and the foot traffic and drive people down here.”
Not everyone is in support of the way the city constructed the social district boundaries.
Paddled South Brewing, a craft beer brewery at 602 N. Main St., is not within or contiguous to the social district.
Co-owner Patrick Watterson said the brewery is fewer than 400 feet from the boundary.
“We are disappointed that we were excluded,” he said. “The current boundary to me does not accomplish what I think all of us are trying to do in downtown High Point.”
Assistant City Attorney Meghan Maguire said safety concerns were raised during the study phase of devising the boundaries about pedestrians crossing N. Main Street with drinks.
Watterson said downtown Greensboro’s new social district crosses more than 20 intersections and takes in virtually all ABC establishments in the area.
He said he hopes people will support expansion of the High Point boundaries.
“In the end, we are dedicated to downtown. So if the social district works out, great; if not, we will still be here,” Watterson said.
Maguire said the city decided to start with a small footprint, which the council may expand later.
“This is the test run. This is a very, very new law,” Hudson said. “Once we iron out the rough spots, we can expand it and open it up to different places to include Paddled South and the new winery (at 432 N. Wrenn St.) and to include the Uptowne district as well.”
