HIGH POINT — The city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department will again host its annual Fourth of July celebration, Uncle Sam Jam, on Tuesday.
Gates open at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per vehicle, cash only.
The day will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by the Brandon Robertson Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Terrible Twos at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a Family Fun Zone offering free activities for children.
A $20 all-inclusive wristband includes additional access to inflatables, a rock climbing wall and a jousting area. A variety of vendors will sell pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and shaved ice, popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.
Pets are not allowed. Coolers, chairs and blankets are permitted, but alcohol is not allowed. Bags and coolers will be checked at the gate. Tents, glass containers, fishing equipment, fireworks, grills and drones also are prohibited.
Oak Hollow Lake and golf course will close at 5 p.m.
The fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake begins at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks show will not be visible from Oak Hollow Marina or Sailboat Point, and parking fees will not be charged at those places.
