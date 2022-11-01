HIGH POINT — The city of High Point will have its next household hazardous waste disposal event on Saturday at its Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
High Point residents can drop off items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at no charge for proper disposal, including:
• Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent
bulbs and nail polish/removers.
• Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal
cleaner and wood preservatives.
• Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas,
motor oil and filters and transmission fluid.
• Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons and pool chemicals.
• Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor).
The event will not include paper shredding, but recycling of plastic foam will be available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material and foam coolers.
Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping and foam peanuts will not be accepted.
For the ease of collection, make sure that all loose foam is bagged.
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only.
Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Proof of residency will be required for all disposal.
Have all materials to be collected in the trunk of your vehicle or in the bed of your pickup truck for easy access and removal by staff.
