The city is asking the public for ideas on how to spend $22.6 million that High Point has been awarded in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Two meetings have been scheduled for Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that will provide opportunities to learn about eligible uses for the money and to discuss how it should be used. The first meeting is at the High Point Public Library and the second is at the High Point Museum.
The meetings also will be streamed live by the city, and residents can submit comments through an online survey on the city’s website, www.highpointnc.gov.
The money is part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus package adopted by Congress in March.
According to the city, acceptable uses for the funds include “water/sewer infrastructure, general government services and addressing negative economic impacts.”
